Arsenal has included in their Champions League squad a summer signing who hasn't played since August

Arsenal's defender Jurrien Timber appears to be close to a full return to action. The London club has included the player in their squad for the Champions League playoff matches.

It is worth recalling that Timber suffered a serious injury in the first match of the English Premier League against Nottingham Forest. It was only the second official match for the Dutchman with the Gunners. Since then, he has been recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The 22-year-old player moved to Arsenal last summer from Ajax in Amsterdam for a transfer fee of 40 million euros. The Dutchman signed a contract with the Gunners until the summer of 2028.

The promising defender is a product of Ajax's youth academy. He has played a total of 121 matches for the Amsterdam club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

To advance to the Champions League quarterfinals, Arsenal will face Porto. The teams will meet at the Dragao on February 21st, with the return leg in London scheduled for March 12th.