Sevilla has loaned a midfielder from Manchester United

The 20-year-old midfielder of Manchester United, Hannibal Mejbri, will continue his career at Sevilla in Spain.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the Tunisian will play for the Andalusian team on a half-year loan. Earlier, an insider stated that there would be no direct purchase clause in the agreement, but Sevilla would have the option to make Hannibal's move permanent for €20 million this summer.

🚨⚪️🔴 Hannibal Mejbri has just signed in as new Sevilla player from Manchester United.



Deal completed. 🇹🇳 pic.twitter.com/FuUcTlwXYU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024

The midfielder moved to Manchester United from Monaco in the summer of 2019 for €10 million but made his debut for the "Red Devils" in the Premier League only on May 23, 2021, in a match against Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2) under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

In the same season, he participated in ten matches for Manchester United's first team, scoring one goal. He made his debut for the "Red Devils" in the starting lineup in a match against Brighton (1-3).

It's worth noting that Hannibal is not the only player loaned out by Manchester United in this transfer window. Previously, Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.