Sevilla can sell all the players of the first team

Sevilla are ready to take a radical step due to serious financial problems, according to Marca.

According to the source, the Spanish club can sell all the players of the main team. The fact is that the debt of the club is 90 million euros.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi had already left the club as he did not want to sell a large group of players.

Recall that last season, Sevilla won the Europa League and won the right to play in the Champions League.