Several Premier League clubs have set their sights on a winger from the Championship

Premier League clubs are not averse to seeking reinforcements from lower divisions, and Tottenham is no exception.

According to football.london, the Spurs have set their sights on 20-year-old Norwich winger Jonathan Rowe, who has scored 11 goals in 25 Championship matches this season. Currently, the London club is only monitoring the player without taking any concrete actions.

However, to secure the player, Tottenham will have to outcompete Brentford, as reported by Sky Sports. It remains unclear whether Norwich will allow him to leave.

Despite being in 11th place in the Championship standings, the gap to the sixth position, which would allow them to contend for promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs, is only two points.

Transfermarkt values Rowe at 5 million euros, and his contract with Norwich runs until June 2025.

Earlier, Brentford managed to keep Ivan Toney in their squad, who was previously of interest to Arsenal.