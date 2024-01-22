Several Manchester United players could end up in Saudi Arabia

Despite the disappointment with European football stars in the Saudi Arabian league, local clubs remain hopeful of signing players from top European clubs.

According to The Standard, Manchester United aims to recoup the money spent on Jadon Sancho and Anthony by selling them to Saudi Arabia, expecting to fetch around £50 million for each player. There is also interest from Middle Eastern clubs in Casemiro, who could be available for the right price.

Rafael Varane might also consider a move to Saudi Arabia, although the club may not fetch a significant sum for him after deciding not to exercise the option to extend his contract for an additional year.

It's worth noting that Jordan Henderson, the former Liverpool midfielder, has already left the Middle East, expressing dissatisfaction with the standard of living in Saudi Arabia.