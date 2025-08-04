RU RU ES ES FR FR
Seven Teams Eliminated as Leagues Cup Knockout Race Goes Down to the Wire

Seven Teams Eliminated as Leagues Cup Knockout Race Goes Down to the Wire

Football news Today, 20:23
With one matchday left in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025, seven teams have already been eliminated while no club has officially booked a spot in the quarterfinals. According to MLSsoccer.com, the tournament remains wide open as 36 teams —18 from MLS and 18 from LIGA MX— fight for one of the eight knockout round spots.

This year's format has each team facing three opponents from the opposite league. Only the top four from each league qualify for the knockout stage, which begins on August 19. After two matches, only Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers, and Tigres remain perfect, but even they have not secured advancement.

From MLS, Atlanta United, Houston Dynamo, and San Diego FC are mathematically out after two losses each. In LIGA MX, Atlas, Querétaro, Santos Laguna, and Club León are already eliminated.

Seattle and Portland lead the MLS standings with six points, while Inter Miami and Minnesota United follow with five and four, respectively. On the Mexican side, Tigres sit on top, with Juárez, Mazatlán, Toluca, and Pumas right behind at five points each.

With multiple ties in the standings, goal differential, goals scored, and head-to-head results will play a crucial role in determining who moves on. As the final round kicks off August 5, the race to the knockout stage is set for a dramatic finish.

