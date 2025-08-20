RU RU ES ES FR FR
Settled! Crystal Palace signs Eze’s replacement: El Khannous transfer imminent

The deal will be finalized soon.
Football news Today, 07:05
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
El Hannousi in the Leicester line-up Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The English Eagles are making a promising signing.

Details: According to SkySports, 21-year-old Leicester attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannous is set to become a Crystal Palace player in the near future.

Reports indicate that Palace will pay the Foxes around £32 million. The player has already agreed to the move, and Leicester have accepted Palace’s offer without trying to keep him.

This transfer could pave the way for Eberechi Eze, who is already on the verge of joining Tottenham. However, Palace had refused to let him go until they secured a replacement.

The 21-year-old Moroccan featured in 36 matches for Leicester last season, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists. His current contract with the Foxes runs until 2028, and his transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €28 million.

