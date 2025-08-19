Crystal Palace agrees to sell Eze. Who's the lucky one?

Arsenal and Tottenham were locked in a summer transfer battle for Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze. Now, the winner of this high-stakes chase has been revealed.

Details: According to Ben Jacobs, it’s the Spurs who have reached an agreement with the Eagles. The defender himself is calmly awaiting the completion of the deal and continues to train with Oliver Glasner’s squad. But patience is required—Eze is unlikely to finalize his move to Tottenham until Crystal Palace secures his replacement.

Among the potential successors to Eze, Palace are considering Bilal El Khannouss and Christos Tzolis. Jacobs hasn’t disclosed the final transfer fee, but there are reports—previously mentioned by Fabrizio Romano—of an offer worth €70 million plus bonuses.

Reminder: The 27-year-old Eze scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions last season. He had been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but Tottenham swooped in, with Jamie Carragher insisting on signing Eze as a replacement for the injured James Maddison.