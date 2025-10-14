Serious Security Measures: Israeli National Team’s Hotel Guarded by Snipers

Security at the highest level.

On Tuesday, October 14, a 2026 World Cup qualifying match will take place between Italy and Israel — and one of the teams is receiving extraordinary protection.

Details: According to The Times of Israel, the hotel housing the Israeli national team is currently being guarded by snipers stationed on the rooftops. In addition, extensive security measures have been implemented throughout the city. Several shops in Udine are closing their doors as pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli demonstrators plan to march, despite the ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli team’s bus will also be heavily guarded on its way to the stadium, accompanied by snipers, police officers, and military personnel.

Reminder: FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the 55-year-old Swiss official, recently shared his views on the ongoing Israel-Palestine situation, which continues to affect global football.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would not allow Israel’s national team to be excluded from the World Cup should they qualify.