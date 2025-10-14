ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Serious Security Measures: Israeli National Team’s Hotel Guarded by Snipers

Serious Security Measures: Israeli National Team’s Hotel Guarded by Snipers

Security at the highest level.
Football news Today, 11:25
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Serious Security Measures: Israeli National Team’s Hotel Guarded by Snipers Photo: https://x.com/TimesofIsrael

On Tuesday, October 14, a 2026 World Cup qualifying match will take place between Italy and Israel — and one of the teams is receiving extraordinary protection.

Details: According to The Times of Israel, the hotel housing the Israeli national team is currently being guarded by snipers stationed on the rooftops. In addition, extensive security measures have been implemented throughout the city. Several shops in Udine are closing their doors as pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli demonstrators plan to march, despite the ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli team’s bus will also be heavily guarded on its way to the stadium, accompanied by snipers, police officers, and military personnel.

Reminder: FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the 55-year-old Swiss official, recently shared his views on the ongoing Israel-Palestine situation, which continues to affect global football.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would not allow Israel’s national team to be excluded from the World Cup should they qualify.

Related teams and leagues
Israel Israel Schedule Israel News
Related Team News
Hauling Norway to the World Cup! Haaland scores 50 goals for the national team in just 46 matches Football news 11 oct 2025, 13:58 Hauling Norway to the World Cup! Haaland scores 51 goals for the national team in just 46 matches
How can he be stopped? Erling Haaland scores in his tenth consecutive match Football news 11 oct 2025, 12:52 How can he be stopped? Erling Haaland scores in his tenth consecutive match
How is this possible?! Haaland missed two penalties in the match against Israel Football news 11 oct 2025, 12:33 How is this possible?! Haaland missed two penalties in the match against Israel
"This goes beyond football" - Gianni Infantino on the situation between Israel and Palestine Football news 09 oct 2025, 11:45 "This goes beyond football" - Gianni Infantino on the situation between Israel and Palestine
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores