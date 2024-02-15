RU RU NG NG
Serie A club concerned about the condition of Africa's top football star

Serie A club concerned about the condition of Africa's top football star

Football news Today, 04:58
Napoli's top scorer, Victor Osimhen, has returned to his team's camp after the African Cup of Nations-2023. However, according to Diario Sport, the club is concerned about his condition.

According to media reports, Osimhen arrived physically exhausted and emotionally subdued after the defeat in the final against Ivory Coast (1-2). Consequently, Napoli is uncertain whether the Nigerian striker will be able to play in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Barcelona, scheduled for February 21.

During AFCON-2023, Osimhen started in all 7 matches but managed to score only 1 goal. Despite being a standout player for the Nigerian national team, he was not included in the tournament's symbolic lineup.

For Napoli, the 25-year-old forward has scored 7 goals in 13 Serie A matches this season.

On Saturday, February 17, Napoli will play their 25th-round match against Genoa. Currently, the reigning Italian champions are in the ninth position in the league.

