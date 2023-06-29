Spanish defender Sergio Ramos wants to return to Sevilla.

The former PSG player now has offers from Saudi Arabia, but he gives priority to signing a contract with his former club.

The Spaniard is motivated by the fact that Sevilla will play in the Champions League next season.

It should be recalled that Ramos left Sevilla in 2005 and moved to Real Madrid.

He left PSG as a free agent this summer.