Sergio Ramos Ruled Out of First Leg as Monterrey Face Toluca in Quarterfinals

Sergio Ramos will miss the first leg of Monterrey’s Liga MX Clausura 2025 quarterfinal clash against Toluca due to a muscle injury. According to Posta Deportes, the Spanish World Cup winner has not trained with the team for several weeks and remains sidelined.

Ramos did not feature in either of Rayados’ play-in matches but was seen supporting his teammates from the stands at Estadio BBVA. His absence will be a significant blow for Monterrey as they face the league leaders on Wednesday, May 7, at 7:00 PM local time.

Rayados reached the quarterfinals after a tough path through the play-in round. They lost their first match against Pachuca, which sent them to a do-or-die game against Pumas. Monterrey, powered by individual talent, prevailed and clinched the final spot in the Liguilla. However, they must win on aggregate to advance—Toluca holds the tiebreaker by virtue of a higher position in the standings.

There is optimism that Ramos may be available for the second leg, scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca. Sources close to the club report that his recovery is progressing well, and if he responds positively in training, he could be included in the matchday squad.

Toluca, meanwhile, will look to capitalize on their strong regular-season form and home-field advantage. As the top seed, they have the upper hand in both momentum and format. Monterrey, missing their defensive leader, faces a tough challenge ahead.