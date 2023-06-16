Sergio Ramos plans to return to his home club

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos plans to return to his hometown club Sevilla.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the experienced footballer has already contacted the club's management through his brother and Sevilla captain Jesus Navas.

At the moment, Sevilla have not yet made a decision regarding possible cooperation with the 37-year-old defender.

It should be noted that Ramos managed to play for Sevilla 45 matches in all tournaments.

He is now a free agent after leaving PSG.