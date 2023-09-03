Former Real Madrid and PSG player Sergio Ramos is considering several options to continue his career, reports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

One option for the former Real Madrid and Spain captain is Saudi Arabia. Romano reports that Al Ittihad Football Club have made an offer to Ramos. They offered the 37-year-old player a two-year contract. However, he is not in a hurry to answer, because in addition to Saudi Arabia, he received an offer from several clubs from Turkey.

Also, today, there was information that Sergio Ramos is offered a contract by Sevilla. They offer a short-term contract, negotiations are ongoing. Because of this, Ramos has not yet responded to any offer from the Saudis and clubs from Turkey. The Spaniard will soon make a decision about his future career.

We will remind that Sergio Ramos started his professional career in Seville, where he spent two seasons, and then moved to Real Madrid. From 2005 to 2021, he defended the colors of the "royal club". In the summer of 2021, he moved to PSG, where he spent two seasons. This year he announced that he will not renew his contract with the Parisians, Sergio Ramos is currently a free agent.