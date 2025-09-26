RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sergio Canales Undergoes Surgery, Ruled Out for Monterrey’s Upcoming Clash

Football news Today, 17:46
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
CF Monterrey confirmed that Spanish midfielder Sergio Canales underwent minor surgery on his right thigh after complications arose during a routine physiotherapy session. The 34-year-old complained of discomfort following the recent league match against Toluca, leading to a precautionary procedure at a specialized clinic.

Although the operation was described as controlled and part of his recovery plan, Rayados announced that Canales will almost certainly miss Saturday’s match against Santos Laguna. His return to training and competitive action will depend on medical evaluations over the coming days, with no clear timeline yet established.

Canales’ spell in Monterrey has been marred by repeated muscular issues. His most serious setback came in 2023, when a thigh injury sidelined him for 54 matches, including nine straight games. With his latest absence, the coaching staff will need to reshuffle options in midfield as the club continues its push in the domestic competition.

