Serena Williams dazzles in a stunning dress at the Met Gala 2025

Legendary tennis champion Serena Williams was among the star-studded guests at the annual fashion extravaganza, the Met Gala. She took to Instagram to share snapshots of her exquisite ensemble for the evening.

Serena arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York wearing a Moncler x EE72 by Edward Enninful creation, which offered a glimpse of skin. Her look featured a silky seafoam-green dress with a sheer lace insert, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a draped cowl neckline.

The outfit was perfectly complemented by Fred Leighton jewelry, highlighted by vintage diamonds from the jeweler’s stunning collections of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s. Serena sparkled with statement earrings, bracelets, a ring, and an elegant brooch.

This year’s gala theme explored the cultural and historical evolution of Black style from the 18th century to the present, focusing on the concept of dandyism. As a result, the event spotlighted menswear and tailoring, but that didn’t stop the ladies from shining in dazzling gowns.

It’s worth noting that Serena’s older sister, Venus Williams, was also in attendance—she graced the gala in a chic ensemble by Lacoste.