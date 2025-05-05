Serena Williams stuns in glamorous gown at Moda Operandi Pre-Met Gala in New York

Tennis legend Serena Williams graced the star-studded Moda Operandi Pre-Met Gala, an exclusive event held ahead of the annual Met Gala Costume Institute Ball. Serena took to Instagram to share dazzling photos of herself in a stunning gown.

Williams posted several shots sporting a gorgeous floor-length white dress, the very look she chose for the ceremony. After the event, she also uploaded a video on her TikTok, where she shared her impressions of the party and spoke about meeting Rihanna—calling it the highlight of her night.

The chic cocktail party took place at the Twenty Two Hotel in New York City, drawing a host of celebrities, including Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, among others.

It’s worth recalling that Serena Williams was previously named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

The former tennis star is also deeply involved in business ventures: she owns a golf team, a cosmetics company, and much more.