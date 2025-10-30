Serbia national team appoints new head coach. Who is he?

Veljko Paunovic becomes the head coach of Serbia's national team

Former Real Oviedo manager Veljko Paunovic has officially taken charge of the Serbia national team.

Details: The 48-year-old specialist replaces Dragan Stojkovic, who resigned in October following a 0-1 defeat to Albania. Paunovic will now prepare the squad for the final matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Previously, Paunovic managed Spanish side Real Oviedo from March to October 2025. Under his leadership, the team earned promotion, but a poor start to the current season led to his dismissal.

Paunovic has also coached Serbia's youth teams, MLS side Chicago Fire, England's Reading, and Mexican clubs Guadalajara and Tigres.

Its official!



Veljko Paunovic is the new Serbia manager.



We have been waiting for you.



Welcome back 👑 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/F35e4bQc7m — Serbian Football (@SerbianFooty) October 30, 2025

Currently, Serbia sits third in Group K of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with 10 points from six matches.