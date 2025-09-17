RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sensational news! José Mourinho to become new Benfica head coach

Not official yet.
Football news Today, 02:34
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
José Mourinho at a press conference Photo: x.com/FenerXtraDE

The "Eagles" have wasted no time in finding a replacement for Bruno Lage.

Details: According to journalist Pedro Almeida, Lisbon's Benfica is set to announce the appointment of 62-year-old Portuguese manager José Mourinho as the club's new head coach.

After Bruno Lage was dismissed following the team's disappointing Champions League opener against Qarabag, the "Eagles"' management launched an urgent search for a successor and landed on the experienced and highly decorated José Mourinho, who has been out of work since leaving Fenerbahçe.

At this moment, there is no official agreement yet, but Almeida reports that contract details are being finalized and an official announcement will follow soon.

José Mourinho has previously managed Benfica, but that stint came at the very start of his coaching career in the 2000/2001 season and was short-lived—just 10 matches over four months, during which the team recorded 5 wins, 3 draws, and 2 defeats.

Reminder: Fenerbahçe settles on Mourinho replacement but gets turned down

