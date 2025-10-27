Senegal Championship : End of the Pay-Per-View System

This change will facilitate access to matches for a wider audience.

Pay-Per-View, the paid broadcasting system, has come to an end. The news comes from the Senegalese Professional Football League.

The LSFP has announced the end of the paid broadcasting system, known as Pay-Per-View. This decision, revealed by the website cibleport.com, comes under the leadership of Babacar Ndiaye, the new president of the LSFP.

This is a strategic change. The Pay-Per-View system was introduced to diversify the revenues of Senegalese professional football. Fans could access matches online for a nominal payment. However, this method was contested and deemed ineffective by some industry players.

With this new direction, the LSFP seeks to modernize match broadcasting and improve league management. The end of this system could also facilitate access to matches for a wider audience, thus strengthening fan engagement.

This change reflects the LSFP's desire to adopt a more inclusive approach, while seeking to ensure a better experience for fans.