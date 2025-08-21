Sekhukhune vs Stellenbosch: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 23, 2025

Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch will meet in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals. Here’s all the key information on where and when to watch the clash.

Sekhukhune vs Stellenbosch: What you need to know about the match

Sekhukhune finished fourth in last season’s league campaign and booked their place in the semifinals by edging TS Galaxy 3–2 in the MTN8 quarterfinals. Their domestic form has also been strong, with three wins from three matches in the championship.

Stellenbosch, on the other hand, made a poor start to the Betway Championship. They suffered defeats to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, while managing only a 1–1 draw against Maritzburg United. In the MTN8 quarterfinals, however, they overcame AmaZulu 3–2 after extra time.

In the first leg of this semifinal, Stellenbosch struck twice in the 23rd and 33rd minutes, keeping a clean sheet and sealing a 2–0 victory over Sekhukhune United.

Sekhukhune vs Stellenbosch: When and where is the match?

The second leg of the MTN8 semifinal between Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch will take place on Saturday, August 23, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 09:00

New York 12:00

Panama 12:00

Toronto 12:00

Port of Spain 13:00

London 17:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 23:00

New Delhi 21:30

Sydney 02:00

Kiribati 04:00

Sekhukhune vs Stellenbosch: Where to watch the match online?

SuperSportTV is the official broadcaster of the MTN8 2025, so fans can catch all the action live on that platform.