Season over. Ferland Mendy sidelined for two and a half months due to injury

Real Madrid suffered a defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Cup final a few days ago, but that's not the only bad news for the team.

Details: According to Arancha Rodriguez, the left-back of the "Los Blancos," Ferland Mendy, will definitely not play again this season. He has a tear in the proximal tendon of the anterior part of the right quadriceps muscle. Preliminary reports suggest he will be out for two and a half months and will return only next season.

Additionally, Real Madrid lost another key player — on Tuesday, April 29, German defender Antonio Rüdiger underwent surgery and will also miss several weeks.

Incidentally, the German faces a suspension ranging from four to twelve matches, which he will likely serve while being sidelined.

Reminder: Following this, former FIFA referee Thorsten Kinhofer urged Bundesteam coach Julian Nagelsmann to consider whether Rüdiger deserves to represent the German national team after such an incident.