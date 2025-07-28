Scoreless Sunday: Historic 0-0 Streak Sets New Record in Argentina

According to data from TyC Sports and other local sources, the third round of the 2025 Clausura tournament made Argentine football history: for the first time ever, eight matches ended in a goalless draw in a single matchday. The 0-0 results between Talleres vs. Godoy Cruz and later River vs. San Lorenzo capped a weekend of tight defenses and blunt attacks.

With just 12 of the 15 scheduled fixtures completed so far, only five goals have been scored—an astonishingly low figure for Argentina's top division. Even if the remaining three matches on Monday end with goals, the round has already set a new milestone in the league’s 134-year history.

While previous instances of six goalless games in one round have occurred—starting with the 1993 Apertura and later in 2016 and several times during the 2023 season—never had the number reached eight. This new record underscores either a coincidence or a broader issue within the league’s attacking dynamics.

Whether due to early-season caution or deeper tactical stagnation, the trend suggests something more than just a statistical fluke. Coaches, fans, and players alike may now be asking the same question: is this the beginning of a new, more defensive era in Argentine football?