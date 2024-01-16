Świątek easily won her first match at the Aus Open

The leader of women's tennis, Iga Świątek, started with a victory at the Australian Open. The Polish tennis player defeated American Sofia Kenin (No. 41 WTA) in two sets.

The match lasted almost two hours. The fate of the first set was decided only on the tie-break, which was won by Schwentek. During the second set, Świątek made two breaks, which was enough for the victory.

Lift-off for the World No. 1 🚀@iga_swiatek defeats former @AustralianOpen champ, Kenin, 7-6(2), 6-2 and now awaits the winner of Collins/Kerber in R2.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/uBWONpetJ4 — wta (@WTA) January 16, 2024

Iga Świątek has never won a Major in Melbourne before in her career - her highest achievement at this tournament remains the 2022 semi-final. The Pole currently has four Grand Slam wins: French Open 2020, French Open 2022, French Open 2023 and US Open 2022.

Iga Świątek's next opponent will be another American - No. 62 in the WTA rankings, Danielle Rose Collins.

Australian Open. First round

Iga Świątek - Sofia Kenin 7:6, 6:2