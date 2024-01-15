First Grand Slam match after giving birth. Osaka lost in the 1st round of the Australian Open 2024

Japanese tennis player and former world No. 1, Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam tournament winner, concluded her participation in the 2024 Australian Open.

In the 1st round of the Australian major, Osaka suffered a straight-set defeat to Caroline Garcia from France, the 16th seed, in 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Australian Open 2024, 1st round:

Caroline Garcia (France) [16] - Naomi Osaka (Japan) - 6:4, 7:6 (7:2)

This marked the second encounter between the two players. In 2021, Osaka defeated Garcia in the 1/32 finals of the Australian Open, securing the championship on Melbourne's courts for the second time.

For Osaka, this match was her third since giving birth to her daughter and her first in a Grand Slam tournament.

In the 1/32 finals, Garcia will face Magdalena Frech.

Earlier, the sixth-ranked player in the world, Ons Jabeur, advanced to the 2nd round of the Australian Open.