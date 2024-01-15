No chance for the debutante. Jabeur easily advanced to the second round of the Australian Open

RU RU NG NG
Tennis news Yesterday, 04:58
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
The sixth-ranked player in the world, Ons Jabeur, easily defeated Ukrainian Yuliya Starodubtseva in the first round of the Australian Open.

It took the Tunisian athlete 1 hour and 8 minutes to secure her spot in the next round. Jabeur conceded 3 games to Starodubtseva in the first set and only 1 game in the second set.

For the 23-year-old Ukrainian, this was her first career Grand Slam match. She currently holds the 150th position in the WTA rankings and qualified for the main draw of the Australian Open through the qualifiers.

In the next round, Jabeur will face the winner of the match between 16-year-old Russian Maria Andreeva and American Bernarda Pera.

Last year, Jabeur exited the Australian Open in the second round, losing to Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová. Vondrousova suffered an unexpected early exit this year, defeated by the 93rd-ranked player, Dayana Yastremska.

