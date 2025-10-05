RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Scandal in Spain. Unionistas fan detained for spitting at Celta Fortuna player

Scandal in Spain. Unionistas fan detained for spitting at Celta Fortuna player

An ugly incident
Football news Today, 14:08
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Scandal in Spain. Unionistas fan detained for spitting at Celta Fortuna player Photo: x.com/diegootero22_

During the match between Unionistas de Salamanca and Celta Fortuna, an unpleasant incident marred the action. One of the home supporters seized an opportunity near the south stand and spat at an opposing player.

Stadium security and police acted swiftly, detaining the offender and escorting him out of the arena, while the majority of spectators condemned such behavior.

Unionistas have already released an official statement expressing their "deep outrage at the supporter’s unacceptable behavior." The club emphasized its sincere apologies to Celta Fortuna and the targeted player. Management also pledged full cooperation with the police investigation and promised to impose sanctions on the culprit if he is found to be a club member.

