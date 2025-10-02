Scandal in Italy: Bari striker suspended for 16 months over betting on sports

A costly penalty for betting

Bari forward Giuseppe Sibilli has been handed a 16-month suspension for participating in illegal betting on sporting events. Eight months of this ban will be spent attending specialized therapy sessions and meetings, including visits to gambling addiction treatment centers, youth clubs, and schools.

Details: The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) made the disciplinary decision, establishing that Sibilli placed bets on matches governed by UEFA and FIFA, as well as on games in Italy's professional leagues. In addition to the suspension, the player is required to pay a €20,000 fine. As a result, he will miss the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

This incident is the latest in a series of high-profile scandals in Italian football linked to illegal betting. Recent examples include bans for Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Fagioli, and other well-known players.

The FIGC emphasizes that any bet placed by a professional player on matches under the jurisdiction of FIFA, UEFA, or FIGC is strictly prohibited and subject to severe penalties.