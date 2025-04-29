Saudi Interest Casts Doubt on Marquinhos’ Future at PSG

Marquinhos, a cornerstone of Paris Saint-Germain’s defense and team captain, may be heading toward the end of his long spell in Paris. According to L'Équipe, clubs in Saudi Arabia have expressed strong interest in signing the Brazilian defender, raising doubts about his future at PSG despite his central role under Luis Enrique.

The 29-year-old has already played 37 matches this season, including 18 in Ligue 1 and 13 in the Champions League, even after recovering from an adductor injury. His importance on and off the pitch is undisputed, and he maintains a close relationship with Luis Enrique. “At first it was a big change, but now we see the results. Especially us defenders — we’re very satisfied with the way everyone presses and works together,” Marquinhos said earlier this year.

Still, the player himself acknowledged back in January that his future was uncertain: “You never know what the future holds. Football moves fast. Right now, I’m focused and motivated at PSG. But it depends on many things: the club, the board, the coach.”

If he were to leave, PSG would not only lose a locker-room leader and long-standing symbol of the club — with over 400 appearances — but also face the task of replacing a figure who has embodied the project since the Qatari ownership began. The club is expected to do everything possible to keep him, but the pull of a lucrative Saudi offer may prove hard to resist.