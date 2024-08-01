Saudi club dropped out of the race to sign Manchester City stars

After a failed season, Al-Ittihad had intended to rectify the situation with star signings, but such are being put on hold for now.

The Saudi club had previously been linked with signing Manchester City stars Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne but, as Rudi Galetti reports, the idea has been abandoned in the Middle East.

Both deals fell through from the financial demands made by the Citizens. For instance, Al-Ittihad felt it was inappropriate to pay big money for De Bruyne, who had a year left on his contract with the club.

Nevertheless, the Saudi investment fund hopes that the Belgian can be lured to one of the clubs he manages, but it will not be Al-Ittihad.

Ederson has already been replaced by Spanish Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic. The Serbian has already agreed the terms of his personal contract with Al-Ittihad, the only thing left is for the clubs to agree.