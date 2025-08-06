Saudi Arabia Targets Young Stars, Redefining the Global Transfer Market

Saudi Arabia’s Pro League is rapidly shifting its global image. Once a destination for aging stars seeking a final payday, it has become a powerful lure for top talents under 25. As reported by Diario AS, French midfielder Enzo Millot, 22, is the latest to join Al Ahli, snubbing interest from Atlético Madrid and Tottenham.

This trend, sparked by Gabri Veiga’s €35 million move from Celta Vigo to Al Ahli in 2023 at just 21, shows no signs of slowing. Top scorers like Mateo Retegui (26) and João Félix (25) have followed, joining Al Qadsiah and Al Nassr, respectively. Even teenage prospects like Angelo Gabriel, Iker Almena, and Alejandro Vergaz have been recruited—proof of a deliberate generational shift.

The average age of incoming transfers in Saudi Arabia has dropped below 25. This is not by accident: the PIF-backed clubs have adopted an “8+2” strategy—eight foreign signings of any age, plus two under-21 prospects. The aim is to build a competitive, sustainable league while retaining resale value.

Financial muscle drives the exodus. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak reportedly received an offer worth €36 million annually tax-free, while Darwin Núñez has now officially joined Al Hilal, following the Saudi club’s failed attempt to sign Osimhen.

The Saudi model, once dismissed as a short-lived flash, now threatens the European establishment. As wages soar and project stability grows, young talents are no longer hesitant. What was once temptation is now a calculated career move. Europe is officially on alert.

