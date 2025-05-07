Santos Seeks Allianz Parque for Match Against Ceará After Dropping Pacaembu Plan

Santos has abandoned plans to host their upcoming match against Ceará at the Pacaembu and is now negotiating with Palmeiras and stadium operator WTorre to play at Allianz Parque instead. As reported by ge.globo, the club still aims to play in São Paulo and is pursuing an alternative venue after the Pacaembu option fell through.

The match, scheduled for next Monday, would mark Santos' first home game in São Paulo this year. A similar effort was made during the Paulista Championship, but talks stalled.

Santos claims the Pacaembu failed to secure the necessary permits, despite the concessionaire’s assertion that a temporary license had been renewed until September. With that hurdle unresolved, the club reached out to Palmeiras president Leila Pereira and WTorre in hopes of finalizing a deal swiftly.

If an agreement is reached soon, ticket sales will begin immediately. The match also gains additional intrigue with Neymar expected to return to action for Santos in early June.