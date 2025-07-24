RU RU ES ES FR FR
Santos Fan Apologizes After Argument With Neymar: “I Was a Bit Harsh”

Football news Today, 18:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
The Santos fan who clashed with Neymar following the team's loss to Internacional at Vila Belmiro has issued a public apology to both the star player and the club's supporters. The fan, identified as Alex, admitted on social media that he let his emotions get the better of him: “I got carried away. I was a bit harsh. You can’t exactly ask Neymar ‘please’—I used some foul language.”

After the final whistle, Neymar walked toward the lower stands and confronted the supporter. The two exchanged heated words until goalkeeper João Paulo stepped in and pulled the number 10 away from the argument. Despite Santos' 2–0 defeat, Neymar was one of the team’s few bright spots, nearly scoring in the dying seconds with a left-footed strike that hit the post and rolled along the goal line.

Alex, visibly regretful, shared a video apology: “I want to say sorry to all Santos fans, those at the stadium and those watching on TV. I got too worked up and was disrespectful to Neymar. He also insulted me in the heat of the moment. But it’s all emotion, just part of the game.”

He also criticized the team’s performance: “We were off. Players were lost on the pitch. You trained for 30 days and this is what we get? Our president needs to look into this.”

Despite the outburst, Alex emphasized his admiration for Neymar: “I fight with my whole family over Neymar. But I still believe this team can improve. My apologies to him, to the squad, and to all fans. We’re in this together. Let’s go, Santos.”

