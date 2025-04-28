Santa Fe Faces Elimination Threat: What They Need to Reach the Playoffs

Independiente Santa Fe is facing a crisis that puts their immediate future at risk. According to Futbolred, the Bogotá-based club, which was among the top three before Jorge Bava's arrival, has earned just two of the last twelve points under the Uruguayan manager's leadership in the Liga BetPlay I-2025.



The situation is dire: in their last four matches, all played in Bogotá, Santa Fe drew with Pasto and Boyacá Chicó and suffered defeats against La Equidad and Medellín. The team currently sits at 24 points and would need to earn between six and eight more points to secure a spot in the playoffs.



Per reports from Futbolred, the road ahead is tough. Santa Fe will visit Llaneros FC in Villavicencio on Wednesday, April 30, in a rescheduled match from Matchday 15. After sitting out Matchday 17, having already played and lost their clásico against Millonarios, they will face Junior at El Campín before concluding the regular season with two away matches against Deportivo Cali and Alianza FC.



With just one home match remaining and three difficult road games ahead, Santa Fe must stage an epic comeback to avoid yet another disappointing campaign in the first half of the year.

