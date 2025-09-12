San Lorenzo Turmoil Grows After Revelations on Moretti and Foster Gillett

San Lorenzo secretary Martín Cigna, who recently submitted his resignation, stated on TyC Sports that president Marcelo Moretti held talks with American businessman Foster Gillett regarding potential involvement in the club. His remarks confirmed speculation that Moretti had previously denied and reopened debate about investor groups in Argentine football.

Cigna stressed that San Lorenzo “was, is and will remain a civil association,” rejecting any notion of a conversion into a private sports corporation. He admitted that talks between Moretti and Gillett caused internal divisions and mentioned the possibility of a pre-contract, though he emphasized that such a deal would not be legally binding without approval from the board and the members’ assembly.

Gillett’s earlier role in Argentina had already raised concerns. At Estudiantes, he fronted a $15 million move for Cristian Medina, which quickly turned contentious. Subsequent delays in payments derailed other transfers, including Valentín Gómez’s attempted switch to Udinese, which ultimately fell through and fueled controversy around the investor’s methods.

Cigna’s revelations now land in the middle of San Lorenzo’s financial and institutional crisis. The club has long opposed external capital groups and the model of private sports companies, making the disclosure even more destabilizing for its leadership.