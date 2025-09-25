San Lorenzo Sets Date for Extraordinary Assembly

According to Doble Amarilla, San Lorenzo is facing an institutional crisis that could lead to early elections. On Wednesday, the Assembly of Representatives decided to convene an Extraordinary Assembly, scheduled for Monday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pedro Bidegain stadium. The meeting could determine the path toward a new leadership, while also addressing the 2023-2024 financial statements and the 2025-2026 budget.

The vote was unanimous to suspend the previously scheduled September 29 Assembly, which was limited to financial matters. By broadening the agenda, the club opened the door to potentially holding early elections and forming a transitional board, a measure demanded by many factions within the institution.

This move follows the annulment of a previous call for an Extraordinary Assembly made by Marcelo Moretti for September 22. The new decision reflects attempts to stabilize the club amid leadership vacuums that have fueled anxiety among members and supporters.

On the sporting side, coach Damián Ayude acknowledged the turbulence but stressed the importance of shielding the squad from the crisis. “I need calm for my players. We know the situation is complicated, but the boys are giving their all, they want to win, and we have several academy players who are fans of San Lorenzo,” he said after the draw against Independiente.

Ayude also underlined the loyalty of the fan base: “Our fans are the best we have. They understand the situation, they support us, and they know these young players represent the future of the club.” With October’s Assembly on the horizon, San Lorenzo faces a decisive moment that could reshape its political and institutional future.