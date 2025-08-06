San Lorenzo Seek Recovery as Vélez Aim to Extend Unbeaten Run in Clausura Clash

San Lorenzo will host Vélez Sarsfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. local time at Estadio Pedro Bidegain in Matchday 4 of the 2025 Torneo Clausura. According to TyC Sports, the home side look to bounce back after their Copa Argentina exit, while Vélez aim to stay unbeaten under new head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

San Lorenzo suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tigre in the national cup’s Round of 16, a loss marked by a costly defensive error. Despite that, their league form has been steady, with a win over Talleres and two goalless draws against Gimnasia and River. Coach Damián Ayude remains concerned about his team’s lack of goals. Striker Diego Herazo has rejoined the squad after his loan at Nacional (Uruguay), but he’s not expected to feature yet. Midfielder Nicolás Tripichio, who missed the last match, is a doubt for Thursday.

Vélez are enjoying a strong start under Barros Schelotto, winning their opener 2-1 against Tigre before drawing with Platense and Instituto. With their Copa Libertadores Round of 16 tie against Fortaleza just around the corner, the team is juggling priorities. Captain Agustín Bouzat is sidelined with a calf injury and will miss the match. Off the pitch, Thiago Fernández has agreed to join Villarreal in December, and Boca Juniors rejected an official bid for Exequiel Zeballos.

Thursday’s match pits two teams in similar form but with different pressures. San Lorenzo are eager to move past their cup disappointment and sharpen their attack. Vélez, meanwhile, aim to maintain momentum both domestically and in continental competition.