RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news San Lorenzo Seek Recovery as Vélez Aim to Extend Unbeaten Run in Clausura Clash

San Lorenzo Seek Recovery as Vélez Aim to Extend Unbeaten Run in Clausura Clash

Football news Today, 22:15
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
San Lorenzo Seek Recovery as Vélez Aim to Extend Unbeaten Run in Clausura Clash San Lorenzo Seek Recovery as Vélez Aim to Extend Unbeaten Run in Clausura Clash

San Lorenzo will host Vélez Sarsfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. local time at Estadio Pedro Bidegain in Matchday 4 of the 2025 Torneo Clausura. According to TyC Sports, the home side look to bounce back after their Copa Argentina exit, while Vélez aim to stay unbeaten under new head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

San Lorenzo suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tigre in the national cup’s Round of 16, a loss marked by a costly defensive error. Despite that, their league form has been steady, with a win over Talleres and two goalless draws against Gimnasia and River. Coach Damián Ayude remains concerned about his team’s lack of goals. Striker Diego Herazo has rejoined the squad after his loan at Nacional (Uruguay), but he’s not expected to feature yet. Midfielder Nicolás Tripichio, who missed the last match, is a doubt for Thursday.

Vélez are enjoying a strong start under Barros Schelotto, winning their opener 2-1 against Tigre before drawing with Platense and Instituto. With their Copa Libertadores Round of 16 tie against Fortaleza just around the corner, the team is juggling priorities. Captain Agustín Bouzat is sidelined with a calf injury and will miss the match. Off the pitch, Thiago Fernández has agreed to join Villarreal in December, and Boca Juniors rejected an official bid for Exequiel Zeballos.

Thursday’s match pits two teams in similar form but with different pressures. San Lorenzo are eager to move past their cup disappointment and sharpen their attack. Vélez, meanwhile, aim to maintain momentum both domestically and in continental competition.

Related teams and leagues
San Lorenzo San Lorenzo Schedule San Lorenzo News San Lorenzo Transfers
Velez Sarsfield Velez Sarsfield Schedule Velez Sarsfield News Velez Sarsfield Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Rosenborg - : - Hammarby 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Rosenborg
-
Hammarby
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FC Noah 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FC Noah
-
12:00
Araz PFK - : - Omonia Nicosia 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Omonia Nicosia
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - AEK Athens 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
AEK Athens
-
12:00
FC Milsami Orhei - : - Virtus Acquaviva 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Milsami Orhei
-
Virtus Acquaviva
-
12:00
CFR Cluj - : - Braga 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Europa League
CFR Cluj
-
Braga
-
12:30
Banik Ostrava - : - Austria Wien 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Europa Conference League
Banik Ostrava
-
Austria Wien
-
12:30
AEK Larnaca - : - Legia Warszawa 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
Legia Warszawa
-
12:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:40 Independiente’s New Signings Struggle to Adapt, Deepening Club’s Crisis Football news Today, 22:15 San Lorenzo Seek Recovery as Vélez Aim to Extend Unbeaten Run in Clausura Clash Football news Today, 22:10 New York Red Bulls Give Timo Werner Deadline to Accept Transfer Offer Football news Today, 21:55 Reinier Arrives in Belo Horizonte to Sign With Atlético Mineiro Football news Today, 21:10 Mexican Midfielder Marcel Ruiz Close to Palmeiras Move Football news Today, 20:50 Figal Returns to Training, Could Start for Boca in Crucial Clash Against Racing Football news Today, 20:10 Matías Abaldo Joins Independiente on Loan After Strong Comeback at Defensor Football news Today, 19:45 Police Investigate Attempted Kidnapping of Vasco President Pedrinho Football news Today, 19:20 Saudi Arabia Targets Young Stars, Redefining the Global Transfer Market Football news Today, 18:45 Johan Vásquez Poised to Become Genoa Captain Ahead of New Serie A Season
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 aug 2025 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Angola vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Banik Ostrava vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 August 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Cluj vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 AIK vs Győr prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores