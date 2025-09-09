San Lorenzo Reshapes Football Structure Amid Internal Tensions

According to Doble Amarilla, San Lorenzo is going through a period of internal turmoil as Marcelo Moretti seeks to return to the presidency, a move that still requires formal confirmation in a Board of Directors meeting. Against this backdrop, a surprising press conference was held on Tuesday to announce sweeping changes to the football structure, even though the club’s official communications department was not informed in advance.

The event was led by José Brunengo, the new institutional and political press chief, who introduced the revamped football staff. Ángel Bernuncio was appointed director of professional football, Walter Perazzo will oversee youth football, Gabriel Martínez Poch will handle physical preparation methodology, and Hernán San Martín becomes deputy director of youth football. In addition, Mario Rizzi was named head of professional scouting, Norberto Ortega Sánchez joins the professional football secretariat, and Darío Pacheco will supervise infrastructure at the training complex.

The move sparked controversy inside the club, as several board members argue that the appointments lack formal legitimacy until Moretti officially ends his leave of absence.

Brunengo also addressed a key issue for the squad: “The players received payment this Tuesday for June and the mid-year bonus,” he said, adding that “the funds were provided by the president.” The announcement came just hours after the players had threatened to skip training due to overdue wages, bringing temporary relief to the sporting side of the crisis.