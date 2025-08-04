San Lorenzo Livid After Copa Argentina Exit: Smaller Field, No Locker Room, No Hot Water

According to Olé, San Lorenzo filed multiple complaints following their elimination against Tigre in the Argentine Cup round of 16, highlighting several irregularities before, during, and after the match played at Deportivo Morón’s stadium.

The first controversy centered around the field dimensions, which had been shortened by 50 centimeters on each side. While San Lorenzo claimed Tigre requested the change, Morón officials clarified the adjustment was made back in May at the request of their coach Walter Ota. They noted that the field had already been reduced during Tigre’s match against Banfield in June.

Another grievance involved a change in pre-agreed logistics. San Lorenzo was promised access to the home team’s locker room and technical area, but on match day, they were directed to the visitors' facilities instead. Club officials saw this as a breach of protocol and a sign of poor organization.

Things worsened after the match. Following a heated exchange with referee Yael Falcón Pérez over his performance, San Lorenzo players discovered there was no hot water in the locker room, preventing them from showering. Coach Damián Ayude, upon learning this, walked out of the post-match press conference, and the squad left the stadium frustrated and furious.

For San Lorenzo, the day’s frustrations went well beyond the final score. The club left Morón questioning the competition’s standards and the fairness of its organization.