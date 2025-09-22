San Lorenzo Earns a Point in Avellaneda Amid Turmoil

San Lorenzo drew 1-1 with Independiente in Avellaneda in the ninth round of the Clausura, a result that reflected both the promise and the struggles of a team caught in transition. The visitors struck first in the 37th minute when Facundo Gulli finished a swift counterattack with composure against Rodrigo Rey. The hosts leveled in the second half when a Santiago Montiel corner led to an own goal by Nicolás Tripichio in the 68th minute.

For San Lorenzo, the point carries weight in the midst of an institutional crisis marked by resignations and political tension. Coach Damián Ayude made it clear after the match that his focus is on shielding the squad from off-field distractions. “I need calm for the players, I said it last week and I repeat it. We have a pact with the squad to stay away from politics,” he emphasized.

Ayude acknowledged that his team still has ground to make up in attack. “We need to try to shoot more on goal; sometimes it’s complicated to finish plays in Argentine football,” he said. Still, he highlighted the commitment of a roster built around homegrown talent. “Most of the players are San Lorenzo fans themselves, and that’s the best thing we have.”

Despite the turbulence, the coach was firm about his goals. “We want to be among the top eight, as high as possible. We’re thinking big no matter what happens,” he explained, adding that qualifying for an international competition would be “a dream” for this group. “We’re a team that can’t afford any luxuries, we need to be at 120 percent,” he stressed.

The stalemate in Avellaneda left San Lorenzo searching for more consistency in the table, but Ayude insisted on keeping spirits high. “The institutional climate has been unsettled for a long time. The fans are the best thing we have, along with the players,” he concluded, underlining the bond with supporters as a foundation for the club’s ambitions.