San Diego FC Host Tigres in Must-Win Leagues Cup Clash

San Diego FC will face Tigres UANL tonight in a crucial Leagues Cup group stage match at Snapdragon Stadium, marking the first-ever encounter between the two clubs. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage on Apple TV (MLS Season Pass), FS1 and TUDN.

According to the club, SDFC are eager to bounce back after a narrow 3-2 loss to Pachuca in their tournament debut. Despite the result, the performance showed promise. Goals from Emmanuel Boateng and Luca Bombino highlighted a spirited comeback attempt that fell short following a late red card to Anders Dreyer. Young defenders Bombino (19), Verhoeven (19), Pilcher (22), and Duah (20) impressed, while Aidan Harangi notched an assist in his debut. Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega added four saves in his fifth straight start.

Tigres arrive in dominant form. The Mexican giants thrashed Houston Dynamo 4-1 and boast a roster led by stars André-Pierre Gignac and Ángel Correa. With eight Liga MX titles and a CONCACAF crown, they’re one of the competition’s most dangerous sides.

With all Phase One games played at home, tonight’s match carries major weight for SDFC’s hopes of advancing. The group stage wraps up Tuesday, August 5, against Mazatlán. But first, the toughest test yet: a night under the lights against Tigres.