Samuel Lino Becomes Flamengo's Latest Splash, Fourth Most Expensive Signing in Brazilian Football

Football news Yesterday, 23:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Samuel Lino has officially returned to Flamengo in a blockbuster deal that positions him as the fourth most expensive signing in the history of Brazil’s top flight. The Rio-based club will pay €22 million (roughly R$142.6 million) to Atlético de Madrid for the winger. According to Transfermarkt, the transfer could rise by an additional €2 million in performance bonuses, which would push Lino into the third spot on the all-time list.

With this move, Flamengo has now surpassed the €30 million mark in spending during the current transfer window. Alongside Lino, the club also secured right-back Emerson Royal from AC Milan for €9 million.

The only transfers in Brazil that top Lino’s are: Danilo to Botafogo for €23 million, Thiago Almada also to Botafogo for €24.15 million, and Vitor Roque’s €25.5 million move to Palmeiras.

Lino’s return to Flamengo brings his journey full circle. A product of São Bernardo, he spent time in Flamengo’s youth ranks and won the Copinha in 2018 before being sold to Portuguese side Gil Vicente in 2019. Atlético Madrid signed him in 2022 for €6.5 million. Over three seasons in Spain, he made 93 appearances, scored 12 goals, and provided 16 assists, often deployed as a wing-back under Diego Simeone.

The high-profile signing underlines Flamengo’s aggressive ambitions this season under coach Filipe Luís, as the club looks to reestablish dominance both domestically and internationally.

