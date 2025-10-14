A new challenge awaits the manager.

Borussia Mönchengladbach have endured a dreadful start to the new Bundesliga season, failing to win any of their six opening matches. The club’s management has decided to make changes.

Details: The board has dismissed Gerardo Seoane and already chosen his replacement. The new head coach will be Salzburg’s manager, Rouven Schröder. The Austrian club has officially confirmed the move.

Gladbach currently sit 17th in the Bundesliga table with just three points from six matches — no wins, three draws, and three defeats.

Earlier reports suggested that 48-year-old Spaniard Raúl González was a candidate for the Gladbach job. The legendary former player’s agent, Ginés Carvajal, had offered his client’s name to the German club as a potential new head coach.

Reminder: Following in Yamal's footsteps. Real Castilla forward Rachad Fettal rejects Morocco, will play for Spain.