RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Salah has returned. All goals and highlights Brentford - Liverpool - 1:4

Salah has returned. All goals and highlights Brentford - Liverpool - 1:4

Football news Yesterday, 17:06
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Salah has returned. All goals and highlights Brentford - Liverpool - 1:4 Salah has returned. All goals and highlights Brentford - Liverpool - 1:4

In the 25th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool faced Brentford. The league leaders asserted their dominance from the outset, and soon Darwin Núñez's efforts led to the opening goal. Early in the second half, MacAllister found the net for the hosts' second goal, while Salah, who came on as a substitute, further solidified the lead.

Brentford responded with a precise strike from Tony, but towards the end, they conceded once more, with Cody Gakpo adding to Liverpool's tally. Interestingly, Salah's goal marked his 15th in the current Premier League campaign. Only Haaland has scored more, with 16 goals to his name.

Liverpool maintained their top position, and the draw between Manchester City and Chelsea played into the hands of the "Reds." Brentford now sits in 14th place, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Brentford 1-4 Liverpool
Goals: Tony 75 - Nunez 35, MacAllister 55, Salah 68, Gakpo 86

Related teams and leagues
Brentford Liverpool Premier League England
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Yesterday, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG Football news Yesterday, 10:30 Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG
The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round Golf News 15 feb 2024, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news 15 feb 2024, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news 15 feb 2024, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:51 Loss for Juventus. The team captain was injured and will miss about two weeks Football news Today, 07:21 Inter – Atletico Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 07:05 Luka Modric is disappointed with his season at Real Madrid. He wanted to end his career differently Football news Today, 06:44 Travel to Barcelona? The President of the Catalan club responded ambiguously to such assumptions Football news Today, 06:16 Everton vs Crystal Palace. Predicted line-ups and latest news MMA News Today, 05:24 The main fight of the UFC300 tournament has been named. The light heavyweight title will be at stake Football news Today, 04:55 Real Madrid's key center back will soon return to the team after injury Football news Today, 04:42 PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 03:55 Barcelona have identified their main candidate to replace Xavi Hernandez Football news Today, 03:30 PSG continues to look for a replacement for Mbappe. Now they're interested in Marcus Rashford
Sport Predictions
Football Today Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Udinese vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Empoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Granada vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Ankaragücü vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Bochum vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Luton vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024