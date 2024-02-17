Salah has returned. All goals and highlights Brentford - Liverpool - 1:4

In the 25th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool faced Brentford. The league leaders asserted their dominance from the outset, and soon Darwin Núñez's efforts led to the opening goal. Early in the second half, MacAllister found the net for the hosts' second goal, while Salah, who came on as a substitute, further solidified the lead.

Brentford responded with a precise strike from Tony, but towards the end, they conceded once more, with Cody Gakpo adding to Liverpool's tally. Interestingly, Salah's goal marked his 15th in the current Premier League campaign. Only Haaland has scored more, with 16 goals to his name.

Liverpool maintained their top position, and the draw between Manchester City and Chelsea played into the hands of the "Reds." Brentford now sits in 14th place, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Brentford 1-4 Liverpool

Goals: Tony 75 - Nunez 35, MacAllister 55, Salah 68, Gakpo 86