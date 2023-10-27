Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs

Mohamed Salah has surpassed Thierry Henry's record for goals in European competitions for English clubs.

In the previous Europa League match, which took place on Thursday, October 28th, Mohamed Salah scored a goal in added time. This goal marked his 43rd in European competitions for the Egyptian, surpassing the achievement of former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry (42 goals) and making him the record holder for goals in European competitions for English teams.

For forward Salah, the goal against Toulouse was his second in this season's Europa League and his ninth in all competitions this season. Additionally, he solidified his status as Liverpool's top scorer in the current season.