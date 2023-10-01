Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City

RU RU NG NG
Today, 09:02
The London football club Arsenal is reportedly interested in signing the 23-year-old Portuguese winger Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton.

Details of the negotiations are not disclosed. However, it is known that in 2017, the Gunners wanted Pedro Neto to join their team, but at that time, he moved from Braga to Lazio because the Italian club offered a higher transfer fee for the player. Interestingly, at that time, the 16-year-old Portuguese winger was a fan of Arsenal under Arsène Wenger.

In the current Premier League season, Pedro Neto has provided 4 assists and scored 1 goal for Wolverhampton.

Arsenal might be considering a backup option for their leader, Bukayo Saka, who has been dealing with muscle discomfort recently. According to Arsenal's coach, Mikel Arteta, "Saka is okay, but he needs some rest."

On September 30th, Wolverhampton defeated Manchester City with a score of 2-1. The first goal in the match was an own goal by Manchester City's defender Ruben Dias following an incredible cross from the right flank by Pedro Neto.

VIDEO: How Pedro Neto shocked Manchester City's defense

