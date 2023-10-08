RU RU NG NG
Main News Saka and Martinelli can strengthen Arsenal in today's match against Manchester City

Football news Today, 06:06
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Bukayo Saka is close to making his return to Arsenal following the injury he sustained during the match against Lens in the Champions League. He has already participated in team training. Gabriel Martinelli is also recovering from an injury and might be able to play for the Gunners in today's match.

Saka was forced to leave the field in the 34th minute of the Champions League match against Lens earlier this week. On Friday, Mikel Arteta described his condition as "doubtful." However, the English forward was seen participating in the team's training session yesterday.

Martinelli suffered an injury on September 17th in a match against Everton. It was later revealed to be a patellar tendon injury, causing him to miss the last five games.

Last season, Bukayo Saka played 48 matches for Arsenal, scoring fifteen goals and providing twelve assists. Gabriel Martinelli featured in 38 games for the Gunners last season, scoring fifteen goals and providing seven assists.

Currently, Arsenal occupies the third position in the Premier League standings, trailing the leader, Tottenham, by three points, with Manchester City in second place, just one point ahead. The Arsenal vs. Manchester City match is scheduled for today.

It's worth noting that yesterday, Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, stated that the match against Arsenal is not a crucial one for his team.

