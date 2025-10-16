ES ES FR FR
Saïd Benrahma fined £12,000 on charges of keeping dangerous dogs

The Algerian midfielder was found guilty.
Football news Today, 12:49
Said Benrahma of West Ham United looks on during the warm up prior to the Premier League Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The dog breeds were deemed dangerous to others.

Details: Today it was revealed that 30-year-old Algerian international and NEOM midfielder Saïd Benrahma was found guilty on two counts of keeping dangerously out of control dogs.

Reports indicate that Saïd owned two Bully breed dogs, which escaped from him in July 2023 and subsequently attacked a man and his dog.

After more than two years, the court ruled against the footballer, ordering him to pay a fine of £12,000.

At the time of the dog attack, Benrahma was playing for English side West Ham, from which he departed in 2024 to join Lyon in a €15 million move.

This summer, Saïd Benrahma became a NEOM player, with the Saudi club paying Lyon €12 million for his transfer.

