Rodríguez Seals Move to Saudi Arabia After Bahia Stint

According to DSPORTS, Uruguayan forward Luciano “Lucho” Rodríguez is set to leave Brazil’s Bahia to join Neom SC in Saudi Arabia, a club recently promoted to the country’s top flight. Rodríguez will travel next week to undergo his medical before signing a deal worth around €20 million.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the striker will be officially unveiled in the coming days as Neom SC’s latest addition, with the club eager to reinforce its squad with high-caliber talent as it prepares for a demanding season.

Rodríguez leaves Bahia after an encouraging campaign. He arrived in July 2024 from Liverpool de Montevideo in an €11 million move. Over the 2025 season he featured in 40 matches, starting 22 and scoring 7 goals, which underlined his steady development and attacking promise.

At just 21 years old, his move to Saudi Arabia marks both a personal challenge and a strategic step for Neom SC, aiming to establish itself quickly in the increasingly competitive Saudi Pro League.