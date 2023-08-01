RU RU
Main News Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo

Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo

Football news Today, 14:23
The press office of Al-Nassr, the club where Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, has officially announced the transfer of Senegalese forward Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich.

The Saudi Arabian club paid 30 million euros for the footballer. Mane's salary at the Saudi club will be over 40 million euros per year. The forward has signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2026.

Mane, 31, has been playing for Bayern Munich since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the German club from Liverpool for a fee of 32 million euros. In total, he has played 38 matches for the Munich-based club in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists. Mane's contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025. Last season, Mane won the German championship with Bayern Munich.

Since 2012, Mane has been playing for the Senegal national team. He has made 97 appearances for the Senegalese national team, scoring 37 goals and providing 21 assists. He has also received 12 yellow cards during his international career.

